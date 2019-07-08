Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Trial beginning for man accused in Milwaukee officer’s death

July 8, 2019 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer is going on trial.

Jordan Fricke is accused of killing 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner on Feb. 6. The 17-year police veteran was helping to serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex when he was killed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Fricke of Milwaukee is charged with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. His jury trial starts Monday. He is jailed on $1 million bond.

According to the criminal complaint, police announced their presence several times and said they had a warrant. Rittner made a hole in the door with a battering ram, and Fricke fired four rounds through that hole, striking Rittner in the chest.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.