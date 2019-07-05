Listen Live Sports

Truck driver: Brake failed before crash that snarled commute

July 5, 2019
 
UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — The driver of a garbage truck that overturned and blocked a major route out of New York City says the vehicle’s brakes failed.

Eulalio Diaz tells WABC-TV that he did everything he could to minimize the damage when his Union City Department of Public Works truck collided with a bus and five other vehicles and then flipped over. It came to rest on an embankment on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel, a major artery for entering and leaving New York City.

Hudson County prosecutors said Friday that one person hurt in the accident remains hospitalized in stable condition. But eleven others have been released.

The accident Wednesday delayed the journeys of thousands of commuters eager to start their Fourth of July weekend as cars were rerouted and buses were delayed.

