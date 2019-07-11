Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Trump’s July Fourth event drains DC security fund

July 11, 2019 8:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s July Fourth event has drained a special fund used to provide security and protect the nation’s capital from terrorist threats.

The Washington Post reports the celebration cost the District of Columbia about $1.7 million, not including police expenses for related demonstrations.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wrote Trump on Tuesday warning that the fund will have a $6 million deficit by September, reminding the president that the account was never reimbursed for $7.3 million in expenses from Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Bowser wants the White House to fully reimburse the fund. She said on CNN Thursday that D.C. taxpayers shouldn’t “be left holding the bag for federal events.”

Advertisement

White House spokesman Judd Deere says officials will respond “in a timely manner.”

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.