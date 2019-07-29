Listen Live Sports

UN report: Conflicts kill and hurt a record 12,000 children

July 29, 2019 6:12 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new U.N. report says a record number of more than 12,000 children were killed and injured in armed conflicts last year, with Afghanistan, the Palestinians, Syria and Yemen topping the casualty list.

The deaths and injuries were among more than 24,000 “grave violations” against children verified by the United Nations including recruitment and use of youngsters by combatants, sexual violence, abductions, and attacks on schools and hospitals, it said.

According to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ annual report to the Security Council on Children and Armed Conflict obtained Monday by The Associated Press, violations by armed groups remained steady but there was “an alarming increase” in the number of violations by government and international forces.

The U.N. blacklist of countries that committed grave violations remained unchanged, angering several human rights groups.

