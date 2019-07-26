Listen Live Sports

US Coast Guard brings haul of seized cocaine to San Diego

July 26, 2019 6:32 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard ship has brought a huge haul of cocaine seized from Pacific Ocean smugglers to San Diego.

More than 26,000 pounds (11,793 kilograms) of the drug was being taken off the vessel Friday.

The Coast Guard says the estimated $350 million worth of cocaine was seized from vessels and recovered floating in the ocean from late June to mid-July off Mexico and Central and South America.

Officials released video showing the pursuit of a boat as its crew members heaved cargo overboard.

The Coast Guard has seized more than 230,000 pounds (104,000 kilograms) of cocaine and detained more than 400 suspected smugglers in drug transit zones in the eastern Pacific Ocean this year.

