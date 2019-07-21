Listen Live Sports

Utility says most of a Hawaiian island is without power

July 21, 2019 9:04 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — A utility company that serves about 33,000 customers on the island of Kauai reports that power is out on most of the island.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative says in a Facebook post Sunday that it is trying to determine the cause of the problem and expects that it will take at least two hours before power is restored.

Residents of the island, which has a population of about 72,000 people, say on social media that it appears much of the island is without power.

Kauai last had a major power outage in November 2018 because of a technical problem at the utility cooperative.

Kauai is at the northwest end of the Hawaiian islands.

