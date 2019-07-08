Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Virginia man arraigned on charges in plasma center stabbing

July 8, 2019 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A 20-year-old Virginia man accused of stabbing three people at a plasma donation center has been arraigned in court on malicious wounding charges.

Police said Jairique Shannon walked into Octapharma Plasma in Petersburg on Thursday, asked to use the restroom, then stabbed several people with a long knife.

Shannon appeared before a Petersburg General District Court judge Monday by video-camera from inside Riverside Regional Jail. The judge told Shannon an attorney would be appointed to represent him and scheduled a preliminary hearing on Sept. 9.

A prosecutor said Shannon had donated plasma at the center at least once before and authorities do not know why he attacked people at the center.

Advertisement

WTVR-TV reports that Petersburg police said two victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.