Virginia man arraigned on charges in plasma center stabbing

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A 20-year-old Virginia man accused of stabbing three people at a plasma donation center has been arraigned in court on malicious wounding charges.

Police said Jairique Shannon walked into Octapharma Plasma in Petersburg on Thursday, asked to use the restroom, then stabbed several people with a long knife.

Shannon appeared before a Petersburg General District Court judge Monday by video-camera from inside Riverside Regional Jail. The judge told Shannon an attorney would be appointed to represent him and scheduled a preliminary hearing on Sept. 9.

A prosecutor said Shannon had donated plasma at the center at least once before and authorities do not know why he attacked people at the center.

WTVR-TV reports that Petersburg police said two victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

