Woman fleeing husband killed in front of authorities, kids

July 30, 2019 8:47 am
 
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a woman fleeing her husband drove to a Georgia fire station to find help, but was gunned down before she could even leave her car.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson tells WSB-TV that the man surrendered to firefighters and was arrested by responding deputies. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

The sheriff said a 911 dispatcher got a frantic call late Monday just before the woman pulled into the station with her husband in pursuit.

He says she stayed in her car as the husband approached and shot her in front of her children, ages 5 and 8. They weren’t physically hurt, and are now in state care.

Fire Chief Danny Thompson said it all happened so quickly that there was nothing firefighters could do.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

