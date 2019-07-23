Listen Live Sports

Woman pleads guilty to using salt in death of her ailing son

July 23, 2019 6:24 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman accused of killing her ailing 4-year-old son with table salt in 2015 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Pima County prosecutors say 35-year-old Ashley Castro reached a plea agreement in the case Monday.

They say Castro is facing up to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced on Sept. 30.

Castro was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after her young son died at a hospital in November 2015.

Authorities say Ezekiel Castro was being treated for a heart condition at the time.

Tucson police say Ashley Castro admitted to giving her son a mixture of salt and water that she carried for use as a mouthwash.

Authorities say the high level of sodium put the child in critical condition, leading to several hemorrhages and a stroke.

