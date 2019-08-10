Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

10 men arrested for enticing minors at Sturgis rally

August 14, 2019 7:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Federal court records show 10 men were arrested in an undercover sting operation targeting people using the internet to meet minors for sex at the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

The sting conducted this month involved law enforcement posing as girls and a boy age 15. The Rapid City Journal says it was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations, federal Homeland Security Investigations and local agencies.

Nine men have pleaded not guilty to enticing a minor using the internet. A conviction carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. A 10th man is charged as a convicted sex offender. Four of the men have been released from jail.

The operation targeted “online predators” by posting or creating profiles on Craigslist and dating and chatting apps.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act