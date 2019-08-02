Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 Blue Angels planes touch during midair practice run

August 16, 2019 9:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says two Blue Angels jets touched midair during a practice run in the Florida Panhandle.

Navy spokeswoman Lt. Michelle Tucker tells the Pensacola News Journal a jet made momentary contact with the underside of a second jet’s outer wing Wednesday as the pilots practiced over the Naval Air Station Pensacola. She says no one was injured.

Tucker says the team held a debriefing after landing. An initial damage assessment found a minimal scratch on one aircraft.

The incident won’t affect the team’s performance in a Chicago air show over the weekend. But the two jets involved in the incident have been swapped out and won’t fly in Chicago. However Tucker says the pilots of those jets will fly in the air show.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US