Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 Chicago women plead not guilty in death of taken baby

August 19, 2019 8:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago women charged with killing a 19-year-old have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of the victim’s child.

Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died weeks after prosecutors say 49-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, 24-year-old Desiree, cut the child from her mother’s womb. They entered not-guilty pleas Monday in Cook County.

The women previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

They stand accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa Figueroa’s home by offering to give her baby clothes, then strangling her and cutting the baby from her womb. Clarisa Figueroa then went to a hospital with the newborn, claiming the boy as her own.

Advertisement

Advocate Christ Medical Center was investigated for its handling of the incident and cleared by state officials.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars