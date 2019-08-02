Listen Live Sports

2 die when small plane crashes at southeast Michigan airport

August 20, 2019 2:39 pm
 
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a small plane crashed at an airport in southeast Michigan.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said in a news release that the single-engine Aero Commander M200 aircraft was landing at Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell when it crashed late Tuesday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was taking off when it crashed. The FAA is investigating.

Murphy says two people were aboard and both were killed. Their names haven’t been released.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that a British-based company, Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc., appears to have registered the aircraft with the FAA. The company specializes in helping non-citizens register their planes in the U.S.

Howell is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

