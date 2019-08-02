2 tour buses crash near Minnesota State Fair, 8 injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were sent to the hospital with injuries after two tour buses collided near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds just as the event was getting underway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says one of the buses was heading to the State Fair with 50 passengers and a driver Thursday. The other bus was empty, except for the driver.

Three people, including both bus drivers, suffered serious injuries.

The remaining passengers were taken to a fire department training facility, where doctors evaluated 24 people for minor injuries.

The State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Highway 280, about a half-mile from the fair, which started Thursday.

The bus carrying passengers was from Andy’s Charter Service in Little Falls. The other bus was from Lorenz Bus Service.

Authorities are investigating.

