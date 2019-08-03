Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 Illinois prison deaths raise questions about drug use

August 26, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHESTER, Ill. (AP) — The deaths of three Illinois prisoners over three days from “probable intoxication” of an unknown substance have raised questions about drug use behind bars and whether inmates are watched closely enough.

In a report posted online on Monday, WBEZ says documents and interviews suggest lax supervision before at least one of the deaths in September of last year at Menard Correctional Center in Chester.

In one case, an administrator said her concerns about the health of a prisoner were ignored, and that the guard who was supposed to check on the inmate every 10 minutes because he was on suicide watch admitted he hadn’t done so.

The Illinois Department of Corrections told the Chicago radio station that the agency acted quickly and that staffers could not have prevented the deaths.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution