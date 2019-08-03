Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 small children found dead after house fire in Delaware

August 7, 2019 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Authorities say three young children have been found dead after a house fire in southern Delaware.

Delaware State Police say authorities received a 911 call about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon regarding a house fire on Scarp Street in the Long Neck community east of Millsboro.

Authorities say firefighters found three children, all under the age of 5, dead inside the manufactured home.

A fourth child, also under the age of 5, was rescued by an adult in the home taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Advertisement

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army