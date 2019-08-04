Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 believed to be on plane in deadly crash in Alaska

August 5, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Four people are believed to have been aboard a plane that crashed in Alaska with no survivors.

National Transportation Safety Board Alaska chief Clint Johnson says reports indicate four people were aboard the plane when Piper PA-22 crashed Sunday outside Girdwood. Johnson says NTSB investigators were heading to the crash site with Alaska State Troopers on Monday.

Alaska State Troopers in a web posting say the crash happened near Eagle Glacier south of Anchorage. The crash was at about the 5,000-foot (1,524-meter) elevation on Goat Mountain.

Johnson says the plane crashed under unknown circumstances some time after takeoff from Girdwood.

Advertisement

Troopers say an Alaska National Guard helicopter responded, and the crew confirmed the crash and that there were no survivors.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima