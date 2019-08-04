Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 dead in red-light traffic collision in California city

August 14, 2019 8:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who ran a red light has caused a crash that killed four people and two dogs in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a witness reported that a Toyota Avalon ran a light just after noon Wednesday in the city north of Los Angeles.

The Toyota struck a Volkswagen Jetta. A man and two women were thrown out of the Jetta. Two died at the scene and a third was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Toyota driver also died at a hospital.

Advertisement

Two dogs in the Jetta also were killed.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|15 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day