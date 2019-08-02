Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
$450 Girl Scout cookie buyer also wanted prosecutor dead

August 2, 2019 10:17 am
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man praised on social media for spending $450 to buy Girl Scouts cookies has pleaded guilty to plotting to kill a prosecutor and witnesses in his drug case.

Federal prosecutors said 46-year-old Detric McGowan offered his cellmate $10,000 to arrange the killing. He pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice and drug charges involving cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Prosecutors say McGowan was indicted in February, around the same time a Greenville mother posted McGowan’s picture on Facebook, saying he bought all her Girl Scout’s cookies so they could get out of the cold.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement police seized more than 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of heroin and about $1 million in cash.

He faces 25 years to life in prison when sentenced.

