Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

8-year-old boy shot to death in St. Louis

August 13, 2019 8:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy has become the 11th St. Louis-area child killed in a shooting since June.

Police Chief John Hayden says Xavier Usanga was shot to death Monday while standing next to an 18-year-old male who was also shot but survived.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Hayden choked back tears while announcing Xavier’s death. Hayden did not release many details about the shooting, including a suspect description or whether the victims knew each other or the shooter.

The 18-year-old was in stable condition.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service