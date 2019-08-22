Listen Live Sports

After Atlanta college shooting, ID of man in video is sought

August 22, 2019 11:30 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police are seeking information about a man seen on surveillance video around the time gunshots were fired into a crowd of about 200 people outside a college library, wounding four students.

Investigator James White said Thursday that it’s the main focus for police after the Tuesday night shooting on the edge of the Clark Atlanta University campus.

Four women were injured. All are expected to survive.

Police say an argument between two groups led to the gunfire, and that the victims were caught in the crossfire.

Police say the video shows the suspect wearing a tan Gucci hat, a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and gray New Balance sneakers.

Clark Atlanta began its fall semester Wednesday. It’s one of several historically black colleges and universities just southwest of downtown.

