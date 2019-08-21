Listen Live Sports

Air traveler accused of punching pilot at Vegas airport gate

August 21, 2019 7:54 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an air traveler was detained by Las Vegas police after he punched an airline pilot at a McCarran International Airport gate where crew members determined he was too intoxicated to board a flight.

Las Vegas police Officer Alejandra Zambrano says the pilot refused medical attention and the 49-year-old man was issued a misdemeanor battery summons after the incident a little before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The man’s name, hometown and travel destination weren’t immediately made public.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the man struck the pilot twice after the pilot intervened in an argument between the man and crew members near Frontier Airlines gates.

Frontier spokesman Zack Kramer says the airline is cooperating with police. He didn’t respond to questions about the man’s destination or the aircraft flight number.

