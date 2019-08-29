Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Airborne Florida surfer lands on shark, gets bit

August 29, 2019 7:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a surfer at a Florida beach caught air on a wave and landed on a shark that, in turn, bit him on the hand and calf.

Donald Walsh tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that he had been surfing at New Smyrna Beach for several hours Tuesday when he decided to try going airborne before leaving for the day. Ocean Rescue Capt. Tamra Malphurs says that’s when Walsh, of Mims, landed on the 6.5-foot (1.9-meter) shark in waist-deep water and suffered lacerations that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The 40-year-old Walsh says he didn’t see the shark below him as he landed in the water, but the shark’s bite brought it into focus. Walsh says he’ll be back in the water as soon as his wounds heal a bit.

___

Advertisement

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs