Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Another victim of deadly California wildfire identified

August 17, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Another person killed in the deadliest wildfire in California history has been identified.

The Butte County Sheriff’s office said Friday it positively identified the remains of 68-year-old Judith Sipher of Paradise.

That brings the total number of named dead to 81. Three people whose remains were recovered after the wildfire are tentatively identified but have not yet been named by the sheriff’s office. Two of the 86 victims remain unknown.

The fire in November last year destroyed nearly 15,000 homes in Paradise and surrounding towns. In the aftermath of the catastrophe, authorities used DNA testing to identify bone fragments and other remains of the victims. In some cases, it took months to positively identify the victims and notify their next of kin.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US