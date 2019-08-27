Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Appeals court upholds injunction on Indiana abortion law

August 27, 2019 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a lower-court decision to block part of a 2017 Indiana law that would make it tougher for underage girls to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

A 2-1 ruling posted Tuesday by the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Court of Appeals leaves a 2018 preliminary injunction in place.

Indiana generally bars abortions for minors living at home without their parents’ consent. But a girl can seek an exception if a court deems her mature enough or finds an abortion is in her best interest.

The central dispute is over a provision in the 2017 law requiring parents be given notice of the planned abortion even if their daughter doesn’t need their consent. Tuesday’s ruling says that notification requirement puts an “undue burden” on the minor and so runs afoul of Supreme Court precedent.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus