Appeals judge in Georgia dies; DA says homicide unlikely

August 24, 2019 5:12 pm
 
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — An appeals judge in Georgia has been found shot dead behind his Albany home, but officials do not believe it was a homicide.

News outlets report Albany police were dispatched Saturday morning and found 60-year-old Judge Stephen Goss in a wooded area behind his residence dead from a gunshot wound.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards says the investigation is ongoing, but it doesn’t appear to be a homicide.

Goss was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal to serve as a judge on the Court of Appeals of Georgia in August 2018. Before that, he served as a Superior Court judge in Albany for nearly 20 years.

A statement from Chief Justice Harold D. Melton says Goss brought “dignity and compassion to the delivery of justice all across this great state.”

This story has been corrected to fix spelling of judge’s name in last paragraph.

