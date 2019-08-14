Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Army veteran pleads not guilty in anthem assault on teen

August 14, 2019 5:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) — An Army veteran pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assaulting a 13-year-old boy who the suspect said refused to remove his hat during the national anthem at a rodeo in Montana.

Attorney Lance Jasper has told the Missoulian that defendant Curt Brockway, who suffered a traumatic brain injury from an automobile crash while he was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, believed he was doing what President Donald Trump wanted him to do.

“His commander in chief is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished,” Jasper told the newspaper. “He certainly didn’t understand it was a crime.”

Jasper is seeking a mental health evaluation for Brockway, 39, of Superior, Montana.

Advertisement

Brockway told investigators the boy cursed at him when he asked him to remove his hat at the Aug. 3 rodeo.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Witnesses have said Brockway picked the boy up by his neck and slammed him to the ground. The boy suffered a skull fracture, court records said.

The interaction drew national attention and Jasper said he received death threats along with Brockway and his family. Security was tight for Wednesday’s hearing before District Judge John Larson, with 16 law enforcement officers present.

Brockway remains free without bond. His next hearing is Oct. 23.

Larson reinstated Brockway’s probation from a conviction for assault with a weapon in 2010.

Jasper did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday from The Associated Press seeking further comment.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|15 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day