The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Arrest made in Miami causeway bicyclist shooting

August 16, 2019 6:45 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man has been arrested two days after a bicyclist’s fatal shooting on a Miami causeway.

A Miami police arrest report says 41-year-old Kadel Piedrahita was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Piedrahita’s attorney Sabino Jauregui called the shooting self-defense.

The Miami Herald posted Piedrahita’s Facebook live video that shows him approaching a group of bicyclists Wednesday on Rickenbacker Causeway. An argument begins, and the camera falls, blocking visuals. But someone is heard yelling “Dispara, dispara!” Spanish for “Shoot, shoot!”

Police say 48-year-old Alexis Palencia was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told investigators that they have known Piedrahita for several years through their cycling group. Police didn’t say what led to Wednesday’s confrontation.

Piedrahita was being held without bond.

