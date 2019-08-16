Listen Live Sports

At least 17 injured in crash between truck and Greyhound bus

August 16, 2019 10:02 am
 
MT. VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A fire department in Kentucky says a collision between a commercial truck and a Greyhound bus has left at least 17 people injured.

WKYT-TV reports Greyhound bus 1104 traveling from Atlanta to Cincinnati when it crashed Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in Rockcastle County.

Mount Vernon Fire Department says the injured people were taken to various hospitals and their conditions weren’t immediately known.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. The station says the truck was flipped over onto the side of Interstate 75 and the right side of the Greyhound was caved in.

A passenger on the bus Lewii Kynee told the station the impact forced passengers forward.

A Greyhound representative says they’re working with local authorities.

Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com

