Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication

August 9, 2019 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A flight attendant on a Chicago-to-South Bend flight has been charged with public intoxication.

Forty-nine-year-old Julianne March of Waukesha, Wisconsin, faces an Aug. 29 initial hearing after being charged Thursday.

Court documents say March was part of an Air Wisconsin crew working an Aug. 2 United Express flight when passengers became “scared for their lives” due to her apparent condition after departing Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The South Bend Tribune reports that when the plane landed in South Bend, officers removed March. Court documents say she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20%.

Advertisement

Air Wisconsin Airlines said Friday that March is no longer employed by the airline. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on March’s behalf. A message seeking comment was left Friday on March’s cellphone.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot