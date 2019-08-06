Listen Live Sports

Attorney wants jurors who won’t judge client’s face tattoos

August 6, 2019 10:07 am
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A defense attorney for a man charged with murder wants jurors who won’t judge his client because of his face and neck tattoos, which include devil horns and skull teeth.

The Advocate reports that most of the potential jurors attorney Jarvis Antwine spoke with Monday said they don’t have a problem with William Bottoms Jr.’s tattoos.

Bottoms is charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of two men.

Megan Marie Gaylord was his girlfriend and is scheduled to testify for prosecutors. She told investigators that the four of them did drugs together before a paranoid Bottoms killed the men.

Bottoms’ twin brother was killed in April by Mississippi authorities trying to arrest him for being a felon in possession of a gun.

The brothers had several matching face tattoos.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

