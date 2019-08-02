Listen Live Sports

Baby discovered dead in hot vehicle at Dallas-area car wash

August 2, 2019 9:28 am
 
< a min read
GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say a 9-month-old girl was found dead in a hot vehicle at a Dallas-area car wash on a sweltering day.

Garland police say the baby was in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time before being discovered by her father around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police did not immediately say where investigators believe the father had been before finding his daughter’s body. Police haven’t released her name.

Garland police say no charges have been filed at this time.

The National Weather Service says temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Dallas area on Thursday.

