Bomb squad investigates portable toilet explosions

August 22, 2019
 
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island fire marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a blowing up a pair of portable toilets last weekend.

The first explosion happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a residential construction site in the coastal town of Westerly.

The second incident occurred in a private parking lot in Charlestown. Police say a fisherman heard an explosion at about 11 p.m. Saturday, but the damage was not reported until Sunday morning.

There were no reports of injuries in either explosion.

The state bomb squad, which is overseen by Office of the State Fire Marshal, is investigating.

The office says there’s no indication of any terrorist links to the explosions.

