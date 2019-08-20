Listen Live Sports

Bond revoked for Alabama man charged in son’s hot car death

August 20, 2019 5:01 am
 
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man charged with manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old son has had his bond revoked following a different arrest.

News outlets report 36-year-old Robert Patrick King was arrested this month for public intoxication, violating his bond agreement. King was sent back to jail Monday and ordered to have a substance abuse evaluation and assessment for treatment.

Robert and Melinda King were charged in July with manslaughter and marijuana possession in the death of Castiel King, who was found unresponsive inside a hot car in the driveway.

Dothan Police Capt. Will Benny said Castiel King slipped out of the home while Robert and Melinda King were asleep under the influence of marijuana. King says the toddler managed to get himself into the car but couldn’t get out.

