Bouncer: I ‘would’ve died’ saving people in Ohio shooting

August 8, 2019 10:18 am
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A bouncer says he was determined to block the Ohio gunman from entering his bar in Dayton’s entertainment district.

Jeremy Ganger (GAYN’-jur) vividly remembers the gunman’s “dead stare” as he advanced toward Ned Peppers early Sunday. Twenty-four-year-old Connor Betts’ rampage with an assault-style gun killed nine people and wounded dozens more.

Ganger told ABC News he “would’ve died” before allowing the gunman in. Police fatally shot Betts within 30 seconds of when he started shooting.

Video shows Ganger holding the front door open and pulling people inside. He told them to “get inside, get down!” He says he was “grabbing them as fast as I could.”

Authorities have said that hundreds more likely would’ve died had Betts entered the packed establishment.

He got a piece of shrapnel in his leg.

