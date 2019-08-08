Listen Live Sports

Boy, 14, accused in shooting death of another 14-year-old

August 8, 2019 4:53 pm
 
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — One 14-year-old Kansas boy is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a townhome in suburban Kansas City.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the town of Olathe. The Kansas City Star reports that the victim is Zavier Mendoza of Olathe.

The suspect was arrested hours after the shooting. His name has not been released. Police say the suspect and Zavier knew each other.

Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell says the shooting happened during a disturbance, but details about the disturbance are still being pieced together.

Yeldell called the shooting “an unthinkable tragedy.”

