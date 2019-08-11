Listen Live Sports

Boy, 16, dies after attack by 3 dogs in Dallas-area backyard

August 11, 2019 2:24 pm
 
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after being mauled by three pit bulls inside the fenced backyard of a Dallas-area home where the dogs lived.

Irving police on Sunday announced the boy’s death. One officer was treated for a dog bite.

A police statement says officers responded around 5 a.m. Saturday to reports of a dog attack and arrived to find the dogs mauling the boy, who did not live at the home. The teen died Saturday night at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Police shot one of the dogs, who later had to be euthanized. The other two were taken to a shelter.

Irving police are investigating why the teen was at the home. The owner told investigators that the boy was trespassing.

