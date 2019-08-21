Listen Live Sports

Brandeis University investigates posts on anti-Semitic site

August 21, 2019 3:58 pm
 
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Brandeis University says it does not believe there’s a threat to campus safety after photos of several students and professors were posted to an anti-Semitic website.

School safety officials are investigating after images from the university’s website appeared on the Vanguard News Network Forum, which promotes white nationalist views.

The photos were posted in a thread containing hundreds of other images along with comments mocking the appearance of Jews.

The university issued a campus letter this week saying that the situation is “obviously disturbing” but that safety officials found “no direct threat” to Brandeis or those depicted in the photos.

Campus officials say they will monitor the situation.

Brandeis is a private, nonsectarian university that was founded on Jewish values. It enrolls about 6,000 students at its campus west of Boston.

