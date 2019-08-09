Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

California city denies permit for Straight Pride rally

August 9, 2019 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California city has denied a request to hold a so-called Straight Pride rally at a park.

Modesto city officials on Friday denied an application by the National Straight Pride Coalition for an Aug. 24 event at Graceada Park.

Organizer Don Grundmann had estimated 500 people would attend. The group says it supports heterosexuality, Christianity and white contributions to Western civilization.

Opponents argued the rally would promote hatred of LGBTQ people and minorities.

Advertisement

City spokesman Thomas Reeves says the permit request was denied over safety concerns, because the group lost its liability insurance and the parks department determined the event wasn’t consistent with park use.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

However, Reeves says the city would allow the rally at a downtown plaza if the group proves it has insurance by Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot