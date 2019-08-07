Listen Live Sports

California millionaire held without bail in 2012 murder case

August 7, 2019 9:45 pm
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A millionaire murder suspect has been ordered held without bail in California after he was arrested and deported by Mexican authorities following four years on the run.

Attorneys on Wednesday agreed 55-year-old Peter Chadwick would be held without bail but his lawyer reserved the right to request bail in the future.

Chadwick was arrested Sunday near Puebla, Mexico, after widespread media coverage and a police-produced podcast about his wife’s slaying.

Authorities say Chadwick strangled Quee Choo Chadwick inside the couple’s Newport Beach home in 2012.

Her body was found a week later in suburban San Diego.

Chadwick skipped a court appearance in 2015 and vanished. He was placed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 most wanted fugitive list last year.

He is due back in court Sept. 16.

