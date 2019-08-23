Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Couple accused of alleged purchasing scheme Fort Bragg

August 23, 2019 11:40 am
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A married couple has been indicted on accusations they received illegal cash and gifts from vendors as the husband worked as a purchasing agent at the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern North Carolina announced Friday grand jury indictments against Morris and Beverley Cooper of Fayetteville.

The prosecutor’s office says Morris Cooper bought heating and air conditioning parts for Fort Bragg. The indictment says at least $978,000 in gross proceeds were received over several years through steering contracts to vendors and inflating supply prices.

Morris Cooper is charged with bribery, while he and his wife are both accused of conspiring to steal government property and aiding and abetting each other in the scheme.

Phone calls to the Coopers’ home went unanswered Friday.

