The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Couple accused of faking baby’s birth, death to scam gifts

August 16, 2019 7:02 am
 
FRIEDENS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple is accused of faking the birth and death of a baby to obtain more than $600 in donations and gifts from friends and family.

State police on Thursday charged Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Authorities say the couple posted a photo on Facebook of a baby. They said the child was born July 3 but died hours later. Authorities say the photo matched the appearance of a “newborn look-a-like baby doll” that was found in their Somerset County home.

A GoFundMe account was established. The couple also had a baby shower in May.

Authorities say there was no record of the baby’s birth or death.

A number could not be found for the couple, and it was not clear if they had a lawyer.

