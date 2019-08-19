Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Customer shoots worker through Taco Bell drive-up window

August 19, 2019 11:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who they say shot a Taco Bell employee through the drive-through window.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday at a Taco Bell near Northwest 23rd Street and North May Avenue. Police say the customer and the employee got into some kind of “verbal altercation” and when the customer pulled up to the window, he got out of his vehicle and shot the employee in the leg.

The employee was treated and released from the hospital. No arrests have been announced.

Last December, a man fired a gun into another Taco Bell location in Oklahoma City after he didn’t get the sauce he wanted .

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus