Dad accused of abusing, imprisoning kids sentenced to prison

August 28, 2019 11:55 am
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One of two Michigan parents accused of punishing their five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a dungeon has been sentenced to 5½ to 10 years in prison.

The Lansing State Journal reports 33-year-old Yenier Conde was given his punishment Wednesday after earlier pleading no contest to child abuse. He cried in court as his lawyer spoke.

Sarah and Yenier Conde were charged last year. The abuse allegedly occurred over several years and was discovered in 2017 in Lansing. They have lost custody of the children.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sarah Conde was sentenced last month to 3 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse.

Prosecutors say the children, now between the ages of 7 to 12, are doing well.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

