Dayton shooter’s friend loses another bid to get out of jail

August 24, 2019 9:00 am
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A friend of the Dayton gunman who investigators say bought body armor and an ammunition magazine used in the shooting has lost a second attempt to get out of jail.

A federal magistrate judge Friday rejected a request from Ethan Kollie’s attorneys to revoke his detention order.

The decision comes just a week after the judge turned down a request for Kollie to be released on house arrest.

Authorities say there’s no evidence that Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning a mass shooting Aug 4.

He’s instead charged with lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol that wasn’t used in the attack.

His attorneys are appealing Friday’s decision. They say Kollie had no role in the Dayton shooting and no prior criminal record.

