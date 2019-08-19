Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Death penalty to be pursued in Springfield triple killing

August 19, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Greene County prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a 24-year-old man accused of killing three people in Springfield.

Prosecutors said at a pre-trial conference Monday that Luis Perez, who authorities believe is in the U.S. illegally, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for life.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Perez is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the November 2018 deaths of his ex-roommates, Steven Marler and Aaaron Hampton. Prosecutors allege the day after the men were killed, Perez killed 21-year-old Sabrina Starr, who allegedly gave him the gun he used in the other two killings.

Two other people are charged with murder in the case and a fourth person is facing charges of evidence tampering.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus