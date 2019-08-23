Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘We’re still here’ Family of first Africans mark 400 years

August 23, 2019 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A family that traces its bloodline to America’s first enslaved Africans says their ancestors endured unimaginable toil and hardship but they also helped forge the nation.

Wanda Tucker told a crowd Friday at the family’s cemetery in Hampton, Virginia, that “we’re still here.” She said her family started “building America” 400 years ago.

Tucker spoke at one of several events in Virginia this weekend that will mark the arrival of more than 30 enslaved Africans to a spot on the Chesapeake Bay in August 1619.

The men and women from what is now Angola arrived on two ships and were traded for food and supplies from English colonists. The landing is considered a pivotal moment in American history that set the stage for a race-based system of slavery.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow