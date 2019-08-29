Detroit mom charged in bathtub drowning of baby daughter

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit woman whose 18-day-old daughter drowned in a bathtub has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy called the allegations “appalling.” Investigators say 22-year-old Jaila Thomas had been drinking and was alone in her apartment Monday when she found Lauren Williams unresponsive. Medics pronounced the girl dead.

Thomas appeared in court by video from jail Thursday. She’s also charged with second-degree child abuse. Bond was set at $150,000. Thomas didn’t appear with a lawyer.

The prosecutor released a statement, saying, “Don’t attempt to care for any infant when you are intoxicated. … Please don’t do it.”

Worthy says the baby was “only in this world for 18 days.”

