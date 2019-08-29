Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Detroit mom charged in bathtub drowning of baby daughter

August 29, 2019 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit woman whose 18-day-old daughter drowned in a bathtub has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy called the allegations “appalling.” Investigators say 22-year-old Jaila Thomas had been drinking and was alone in her apartment Monday when she found Lauren Williams unresponsive. Medics pronounced the girl dead.

Thomas appeared in court by video from jail Thursday. She’s also charged with second-degree child abuse. Bond was set at $150,000. Thomas didn’t appear with a lawyer.

The prosecutor released a statement, saying, “Don’t attempt to care for any infant when you are intoxicated. … Please don’t do it.”

Advertisement

Worthy says the baby was “only in this world for 18 days.”

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs