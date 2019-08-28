Listen Live Sports

DNA links at least 8 rapes to former Georgia police recruit

August 28, 2019 9:14 am
 
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Georgia man accused of raping at least eight women since 2015.

Clayton County Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Thomas Bowen III was arrested Tuesday at his job and charged with rape. The police statement says Bowen was connected to the crimes by DNA evidence.

It says authorities also learned during the course of the investigation that Bowen was briefly employed at the department as a police recruit. It says he was fired before he could complete the academy.

Authorities have previously said the rapist targeted young black women. The most recent victim was raped at knifepoint at her home in March. The attack was interrupted when her boyfriend came home.

A news conference was planned for later Wednesday.

