DNA results reunite siblings separated most of their lives

August 19, 2019 6:28 am
 
McKEE, Ky. (AP) — A brother from Texas and sister from Kentucky who were separated for most of their lives have been catching up on the past 53 years after matching DNA results online.

WYMT-TV reports Jim Lawless flew from Houston to Jackson County, Kentucky, to meet Tracy Walton. She had just told her husband that she didn’t have any family anymore, before Lawless found her.

He says there was no question when he saw her photo that they are related. He says Walton looks like he did in high school and that his daughter looks like Walton.

Walton took a DNA test years ago. Lawless took his on Father’s Day this year.

Walton says she and her husband plan to travel to Houston to visit her brother in the future.

Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/

